Lake Tahoe bear activity is on the rise after the Caldor Fire

Authorities in Lake Tahoe are warning people about bear activity.

When residents evacuated due to the Caldor Fire last year, bears roamed areas usually filled with people.

They ransacked garbage cans, and even broke into homes, causing damage to garage doors, windows and vehicles.

Wildlife officials say the bears may now be more confident going into areas with more people.

