Laney College students in need awarded emergency fund scholarships

Seven students at Laney College in Oakland are the new recipients of emergency fund scholarships.

Comcast partnered with the Peralta Colleges Foundation to assist students facing unforeseen financial circumstances that impact their ability to attend classes.

One of the students, Terrance Williams, experienced homelessness and hunger all while trying to stay in school.

"I'm a living testimony. I was homeless last year," he said. "I was sleeping in my car. I used to wake up every day and cry.'"

Laney College President Tammeil Gilkerson said, "It just actually warms my heart that students I know directly will be impacted."

Gilkerson said she hopes the scholarship motivates other Bay Area businesses to get involved to fight student homelessness.