'Let them Play' rallies urge reopening of schools, sports in Bay Area

Community members on Friday organized "Let them Play" rallies at 17 Bay Area sites in the hopes of allowing young people to resume sports and school this year.

About two dozen young people stood in front of De La Salle High School holding signs stating that they wanted to play sports. Students at other high schools held similar events.

Nearby at San Ramon Valley High, aerial views showed about 50 students on the sidewalk in f ront of their school, holding signs and waving at passing cars.

