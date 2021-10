article

A small earthquake shook the East Bay on Friday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.2 happened around 7:15 p.m. It was centered about 1.9 miles south of San Leandro, and about 5 miles northwest of Oakland.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage. The Hayward fault line is suspected for causing this earthquake.