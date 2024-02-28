Magnitude 3.8 earthquake measured in Discovery Bay

article

U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 3.8 earthquake in Discovery Bay on Wednesday evening.

The quake in Contra Costa County struck at 6:21 p.m. and measured at a depth of a little more than seven miles.

KTVU's social media followers said they could feel the temblor in areas like Brentwood, Danville, and Antioch. Some reported shaking and cats that hid but said everything was OK.

‘The Did You Feel It?’ feature on USGS's website saw more than 400 responses within an hour of the quake. Those who responded said they felt weak to light shaking.

There is no word of any damage.

We will update this story if we learn any new details.