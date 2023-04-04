Magnitude 4.5 earthquake strikes southeast of Hollister
OAKLAND, Calif. - A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck Tuesday afternoon southeast of Hollister, U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The earthquake in San Benito County was first reported as a magnitude 4.6, was upgraded to 4.7, and then went back down to 4.5, according to the Geological Survey.
USGS reported the quake struck at 3:23 p.m. The depth was measured at 5.7 miles.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
This is a developing story. We will keep you posted with the latest.
