Magnitude 4.5 earthquake strikes southeast of Hollister

article

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck Tuesday afternoon southeast of Hollister, U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The earthquake in San Benito County was first reported as a magnitude 4.6, was upgraded to 4.7, and then went back down to 4.5, according to the Geological Survey.

USGS reported the quake struck at 3:23 p.m. The depth was measured at 5.7 miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

This is a developing story. We will keep you posted with the latest.

SEE ALSO: 3 earthquakes strike near Oakland Zoo