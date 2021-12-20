Man, 40, dies in potential Antioch hit-and-run: police

Police in Antioch are investigating a man's death early Monday as a potential hit-and-run collision.

Officers responded to a 12:13 a.m. report from a citizen who found a man down in the middle of the street in the 1200 block of Sunset Drive. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive 40-year-old man with major injuries.

Officers performed life-saving measures but the man died of his injuries.

Police believe the man had been struck by a vehicle and said there are no suspects and no description yet of any vehicle involved.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778- 2441.

Advertisement

People may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.