Expand / Collapse search

Man, 40, dies in potential Antioch hit-and-run: police

Published 
Antioch
Bay City News

ANTIOCH, Calif. -  Police in Antioch are investigating a man's death early Monday as a potential hit-and-run collision. 

Officers responded to a 12:13 a.m. report from a citizen who found a man down in the middle of the street in the 1200 block of Sunset Drive. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive 40-year-old man with major injuries.   

Officers performed life-saving measures but the man died of his injuries.   

Police believe the man had been struck by a vehicle and said there are no suspects and no description yet of any vehicle involved.  

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778- 2441. 

People may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.     