Man arrested after entering Vallejo police department armed, smoking meth

A man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly walking into the Vallejo Police Department armed with a knife and replica firearm, and smoking methamphetamine in the lobby, announced officers on Saturday.

Police said a man walked into the police department with a fixed-blade knife and what looked like a firearm in his waistband, and asked the records department if he could speak with an officer. He allegedly began smoking methamphetamine from a pipe while waiting for services, said officers.

Officers said the records department immediately notified officers, and it was a "harrowing moment" as multiple people were also waiting for services in the lobby -- "they were face-to-face with an armed man," reads a Facebook post from the department.

An officer quickly demanded the man to lie on the ground, and he allegedly refused to comply. Officers said they tackled the man and arrested him.

Upon his arrest, officers realized that the apparent firearm in his waistband was only a replica.

The man received a medical clearance before being sent to the county jail.