Man dies at East Bay BART station

BART police announced Saturday morning that a man died of a drug overdose at the Walnut Creek BART station Friday night.

At approximately 8:04 p.m., officers performed a routine patrol check on a train. They then came across an unresponsive male whom they believed was experiencing a drug overdose.

The officers administered one dose of NARCAN, followed by life-sustaining measures.

Medics responded and while attempts were made to resuscitate the man, he was pronounced dead and was handed over to the coroner.

There was no reason to believe there was foul play. Police say narcotics paraphernalia was found on his person.

No other details were immediately available.