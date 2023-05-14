Man fatally shot in downtown Vallejo

A man was fatally shot in downtown Vallejo on Saturday night, announced the Vallejo Police Department on Sunday.

At 8:53 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on the 200 block of Main St.

Officers said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead by medical personnel. Investigators are looking into the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The man's identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification by county medical examiners.

Anyone with more information on the shooting is encouraged to contact Det. Brian Murphy at (707) 648-5430 or Det. Ken Jackson at (707) 648-4280.