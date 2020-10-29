Man found dead on Grizzly Peak of apparent homicide, police say

article

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Thursday morning in Oakland.

Two passersby saw the body in the 2400 block of Grizzley Peak Boulevard round 9:10 a.m., Oakland police spokesperson Johnna Watson said.

Police said it appears the man suffered from traumatic injuries, but the coroner will determine the exact cause of death.

The man's identity is not being released at this time until his family is notified.