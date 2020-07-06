Man shot and injured in his vehicle at Walnut Creek intersection, police seeking gunman

article

Police in Walnut Creek are searching for a male attempted murder suspect after reports of a shooting on Monday.

The shooting was reported at 4:56 p.m. when a 911 call was made about the incident near the intersection of Homestead Avenue and Ygnacio Valley Road.

Police say a male victim was stopped in his vehicle in a left turn lane when a suspect approached on foot and fired multiple shots into the victim's vehicle with a handgun.

Arriving officers attended to the victim who was transported to a nearby hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Traffic in the area was blocked for nearly two hours.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages. Police offered the following description of the suspect: Hispanic male, approximately 5'5", 25-years-old, average build with a "low-cut haircut" and a mustache.

Advertisement

Police did not offer a motive and said they believe this to be an isolated incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting should call police detectives at 925-943-3523.