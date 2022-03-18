Man shot and killed in Vallejo, police investigating

article

Vallejo police are investigating their eighth homicide of the year after a man was shot and killed Friday.

Police said the shooting on the 300 block of Pepper Drive happened at around 7 p.m.

Arriving officers found the victim suffering one gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police said they are investigating the motive and circumstances of this shooting. Police did not say if any arrests have been made. There was no suspect information.

No further information was immediately available.