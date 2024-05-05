Mariachi trumpets, Mayan dance, music at Richmond Cinco de Mayo event

article

The blast of mariachi trumpets, the clatter of dancing feet, the clamor of the crowd - all these and more are in store at Richmond's Cinco de Mayo celebration on Sunday.

A mariachi band, Mayan dance, enchiladas, tacos and burritos are part of the lineup at the event that took place on 23rd Street, Richmond's business corridor, between Clinton and Rheem avenues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rain was not predicted for Sunday and the event will proceed as planned, according to Richmond's 23rd Street Merchants Association, organizers of the event. Saturday's event, the Richmond/San Pablo Cinco de Mayo Peace and Unity Parade, was postponed due to rain.

Related article

At Sunday's event, music rang out from two stages, one at 23rd and Rheem sponsored by the radio station La Raza 93.3 FM and another at 23rd and Clinton sponsored by Radio Lazar 1510 AM.

More than 100,000 people showed up for last year's event, organizers said.

Cinco de Mayo is the celebration of the Battle of Puebla. On May 5, 1862, a vastly outnumbered Mexican army fought off an attack by the larger and better-equipped French force sent by Emperor Napoleon III to conquer Mexico.