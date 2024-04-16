Men held at Sonoma County Jail create music played by string quartet

A new program brought musical composition to the Sonoma County Jail.

Video taken by the Santa Rosa Press Democrat shows an incarcerated man listening to music he wrote being played by a string quartet across the country in New York.

A total of 11 men took part in the 10-week program.

Organizers say that learning to write and read music unlocks a new world for people behind bars.

"You can see it in their faces that it gives them hope," said retired Lt. Liana Whisler. "They hear what they wrote. It was so impactful."



The class is offered through the non-profit, called Project Music Heals Us.

Sonoma County Jail officials said they hope to offer the program to incarcerated women next year.