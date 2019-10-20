Milpitas police release images of suspects in porch package theft incidents

Police are seeking the community's help in identifying suspects in a series of recent package thefts from porches in the 1500 block of Centre Point Drive in Milpitas.

Police have images from residential security systems of people who may have been involved in five reported thefts.

Three of the thefts are suspected to be by a Hispanic male age 20 to 30 driving a black, four-door sedan. The male has worn different clothing in each incident.

A second suspect is described as an African American adult female, about 20 to 30 and wearing a tan top and white pants.

Advertisement

The third suspect is described as a Filipino adult male, age 20 to 30, 5-foot-7 tp 5-foot-9 tall, 160 to 175 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a blue and yellow baseball cap, black sunglasses, white "Lagerfeld" short sleeve hoodie, dark colored shorts, black and white Nike shoes, black and silver watch.

Police encourage anyone who recognizes any of them or has information to contact the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400. Tips can be given anonymously by calling (408) 586-2500 or going online to http://www.ci.milpitas.ca.gov/crimetip.

The department advises having packages delivered to their workplace, the home of a friend or relative who is home, or secure locations such as Amazon Hub Lockers.