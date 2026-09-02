The Brief A woman has been charged with murder for allegedly running over and killing her friend in a Milpitas apartment complex parking lot. Authorities say 32-year-old Anila Baby intentionally accelerated into 35-year-old Anjana Hari before striking several parked cars and driving away. A clear motive for the fatal incident remains unknown as the suspect continues to be held without bail.



A 32-year-old woman is facing murder charges after allegedly using her vehicle to intentionally run over and kill a close friend in the parking lot of a Milpitas apartment complex.

The fatal incident occurred at approximately noon Friday at the Mill Creek Apartment Complex located on Dixon Landing Road, where both the suspect and the victim lived.

According to witnesses, 35-year-old Anjana Hari walked toward a Toyota Highlander driven by 32-year-old Anila Baby. Hari appeared to be smiling and friendly toward the driver, leading one resident to believe the driver was a friend or an Uber driver based on their interaction.

Court records state that police say Baby suddenly accelerated and ran over Hari without making any attempt to brake. Hari died at the scene.

Milpitas police suspect it was intentional

What we know:

While the case was initially reported as a hit-and-run, Milpitas police said a closer look revealed the act was intentional.

"This is a very unsettling incident for the city of Milpitas," said Milpitas Police Department Capt. Jason Speckenheuer. "It was initially reported as a hit-and-run, but after further investigation and elements, it appeared that it was intentional act on her part."

After hitting Hari, police say Baby continued driving, striking several parked cars before leaving the complex and continuing to drive recklessly.

Officers later located Baby behind the wheel in a nearby parking lot. Authorities said she appeared to be incoherent, was unable to answer questions, and had visible injuries on her arms and legs.

Residents living in the apartment complex expressed shock over the incident, with witnesses describing damaged vehicles and a woman bleeding on the ground in the aftermath.

Motive remains unclear

What we don't know:

Despite the charges filed by Santa Clara County prosecutors, investigators have not established a reason behind the fatal encounter.

"We don't know the motive at this time," Speckenheuer said.

What's next:

Baby is currently being held without bail at the Santa Clara County Jail.

She is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 10.