Missing 11-year-old boy out of Berkeley has been located
BERKELEY, Calif. - Police say an 11-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday morning has been located.
The Berkeley Police Department said Jari Clay went missing when after he was last seen at 8 a.m. in the 2500 block of Telegraph Avenue.
Clay was possibly wearing a white and light blue tie-dye hooded sweatshirt with black jeans and cream-colored shoes.
Police said Jari frequents Emerson School in Oakland and is familiar with Malcolm X Elementary School in Berkeley. He's also familiar with King Child Development Center in Berkeley.
Berkeley police thanked the public for their cooperation.