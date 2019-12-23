Mistah F.A.B. hosts 15th annual holiday giveaway

Rapper Mistah F.A.B., his sister and other leaders on Monday are holding their 15th annual Toys 4 Joy giveaway in North Oakland.

“I want to do something with my influence,” the artist and activist told KTVU. “I don’t want to be the rapper to just collect off the community.”

His mother had told him and his sister as they were growing up to “do good, while you’re doing good.” He took that message to heart and has been giving away coats, socks, toys and food to anyone who stands in line just before Christmas for the last 15 years.

“I’m still humbled that we’re in a position to do it,” he said. “It’s a great feeling.”

F.A.B. is not only a multi-platinum songwriter and record producer, he is a well-known philanthropist too. He also hosts Thanksgiving turkey giveaways, backpack and school supply drives, and various charitable events benefiting cancer and domestic biolence. In 2014, Mistah F.A.B. was recognized by Oakland Mayor Jean Quan, who declared Feb. 8 that year "Stanley Cox aka Mistah F.A.B. Day."

The Toys 4 Joy event will be held at 45th and Market Street at noon. There are no rules or signups needed. Donations can be sent via PayPal to Dabusride@gmail.com