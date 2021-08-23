Expand / Collapse search

Mistah FAB gives away 500 backpacks to Oakland students

Mistah FAB gave out backpacks to more than 500 students in Oakland at Linden Park.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Some students are headed back to the classroom with some new school supplies thanks to Oakland native and Bay Area rapper, Mistah FAB. 

Students and their parents went to linden park in Oakland on Sunday for the backpacks and school supplies.

The event started out 17 years ago with a giveaway of  50 backpacks

This year, more than 500 kids received backpacks and school supplies.

"There's a need for it," Mistah FAB said. "Here we are in a position to fill voids and why not do it?" 

Mistah FAB and his sister say they see  kids come to the event all through their school years.

Some come back to the event to  thank  them for the help and  let them know they've graduated from college or started a career.
 