Mistah FAB gives away 500 backpacks to Oakland students

Some students are headed back to the classroom with some new school supplies thanks to Oakland native and Bay Area rapper, Mistah FAB.



Students and their parents went to linden park in Oakland on Sunday for the backpacks and school supplies.

The event started out 17 years ago with a giveaway of 50 backpacks

This year, more than 500 kids received backpacks and school supplies.



"There's a need for it," Mistah FAB said. "Here we are in a position to fill voids and why not do it?"



Mistah FAB and his sister say they see kids come to the event all through their school years.

Some come back to the event to thank them for the help and let them know they've graduated from college or started a career.

