Mother of 2 killed in Daly City in front of her children

A woman was killed in front of her two children by her partner in Daly City this week, KTVU has learned.

27-year-old Frances Kendra Lucero was shot and killed by her partner in front of their two children, aged 3 and 4, on Monday. Investigators said she had argued with the children's father, 27-year-old Romier Narag after a family dinner. Narag has been charged with murder and child endangerment. He was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

Investigators said Narang pulled out a 9 millimeter handgun and shot Lucero as she ran toward their home.