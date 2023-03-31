Multi-vehicle crash shuts down several lanes on San Mateo Bridge

Several lanes are shut down on the San Mateo Bridge Friday afternoon, due to a crash, as the evening commute into the weekend gets underway.

California Highway Patrol said they received the call of the multi-vehicle collision at around 3:30 p.m.

As many as five vehicles are involved in the collision on the eastbound lanes near the toll plaza. However, westbound lanes are also impacted from emergency response vehicles.

There are only minor injuries as a result of this crash that is snarling traffic, but CHP said they expect the lanes to reopen just before 6 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. We will update with the latest details as we learn them.