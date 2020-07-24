Muni driver allegedly attacked with bat after asking passengers to wear face masks

article

A Muni bus driver was allegedly beaten with a bat after asking three passengers to wear a mask, authorities said.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. officers were called to 11th and Division streets regarding an assault on a bus.

The driver told police three men had boarded the bus without wearing masks. He advised them multiple times to put on a mask, but they refused, authorities said. Under San Francisco's public health order, all residents are required to wear face coverings out in public and while riding public transportation.

Police said the driver pulled the bus over to escort the suspects off. As the driver was escorting them off, one of the suspects allegedly pulled out a wooden bat and struck the driver several times.

Police said the driver was injured but did not elaborate on the victim's condition.

The suspects fled the scene on foot and are still at large.