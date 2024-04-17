Murder charges filed against suspect in Napa double homicide

Murder charges have been filed against the man suspected of carrying out a double homicide in Napa.

The Napa County District Attorney charged 22-year-old John Richard Wesley Nicholson, of Vallejo with two counts of murder and special circumstances in the deaths of Aileen Villasenor, 19, and 17-year-old Sasha on Saturday evening.

Prosecutors said Nicholson killed Villasenor and Sasha during an altercation in the 400 block of Riverside Drive at 8:10 p.m. They have not said what the altercation was about.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ John Nicholson is accused of murdering two teens in Napa on April 13, 2024. From: KTVU FOX 2

Prosecutors believe the crimes involved a "high degree of cruelty, viciousness, and callousness; that the crimes were carried out with planning, sophistication, and professionalism; and that the defendant engaged in violent conduct that indicates a significant danger to society."

Related article

He appeared in court on Wednesday for an arraignment hearing but did not enter a plea.

The district attorney is reviewing the charges against Nicholson's alleged accomplices Jessica Whitten and Judith Adolph, both aged 19. Whitten and Adolph were arrested in connection with the double homicide.