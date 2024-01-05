Murder-suicide of parents in Moraga: police

article

A Moraga murder-suicide investigation is underway after a welfare check Wednesday resulted in the discovery of two dead people.

Moraga police received a welfare check request Wednesday around 4:40 p.m. from the kin of Brad and Rebekah Triebsch after they weren't able to get into contact with their parents. When authorities arrived at a home on Southard Court, they ran into a neighbor who also said they hadn't been able to get into contact with the pair.

Upon a search of the residence, the 60 and 59-year-olds were found dead from gunshot wounds.

Moraga police are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Moraga Police Det. Craig Walker at (925) 888-7056.