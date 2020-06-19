Expand / Collapse search

Nail salons, gyms can get back to business in Sonoma, Solano counties

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Sonoma County
Nails salons, tattoo parlors in Sonoma and Solano counties can reopen

SONOMA, Calif. (KTVU) - Sonoma and Solano counties allowed personal care businesses to finally reopen on Friday.

That means nail salons, tattoo parlors, and massage parlors in those two counties can resume reoperations for the first time since March. 

However, both employees and customers have to follow strict cleaning, disinfecting, and social distancing rules. 

Also in Sonoma County, bars, movie theaters, and gyms were given the OK to reopen. 