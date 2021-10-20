Naked burglary suspect interrupted by resident; Petaluma police investigating

article

Police in Petaluma are searching for a burglary suspect who was wearing no clothes when he was interrupted Tuesday afternoon by the resident of a home in the 400 block of Cortez Drive.

Police responded to a 5:04 p.m. report from the resident, who said she saw the naked would-be burglar flee through a sliding glass door at the rear of her home into the backyard. She said the suspect forced his way through an adjoining fence and exited the backyard through a side gate and ran northbound on Cortez Drive toward McKenzie Avenue.

Officers and dogs searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect, who is described as a Hispanic or Asian man, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with shoulder-length black hair, with a thin build and no clothing.

Police encourage anyone with information relevant to this investigation to contact Officer D. Dickerson at 707-778-4372 or ddickerson@cityofpetaluma.org.