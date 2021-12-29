Northern California to get brief break from rain, snow

Northern California will get a break from the rain showers and snow, but only for a few days.

Skies around the Bay Area are expected to clear Thursday morning. Drier air will allow temperatures to warm during the day but will become cold at night from Thursday through Sunday. A return to wetter conditions appears early next week.

And the Sierra Tahoe region, which has been hammered by snow this past week, will also get a break. But not for long as the snow is forecast to return on Monday.