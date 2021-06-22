Oakland police seek help finding missing 16-year-old

article

Oakland police are asking for the public's help in locating a 16-year-old Sacramento girl who may be in the city.

Xsariea Belser was last seen on Sunday and may be in Oakland, police said. She is considered at-risk due to her age.

Belser is African American, standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. It is unknown what clothing she was wearing.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.

