Oakland to offer A's 5-year lease extension at Coliseum

The Oakland A's are getting a new contract offer to stay at the Coliseum ahead of their anticipated move to Las Vegas.

EPSN reported Oakland will make the team an offer this week to extend their lease at the Coliseum for five years with an opt-out after three years.

The deal would also require the team to pay a $97 million extension fee and asks the team to take over the cost of switching the playing field from baseball to soccer for the Oakland Roots.

The A's hope their new stadium in Las Vegas will be completed in time to open the 2028 season. With the Coliseum lease expiring at the end of this season, that leaves at least a three-year gap the Athletics and Major League Baseball need to fill.

Both sides are expected to meet Tuesday.



