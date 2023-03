The city of Oakley will honor Alexis Gabe on Friday on what would have been her 25th birthday.

Gabe was last seen in January 2022.

Her remains were discovered in November in a remote area of Amador County.

Investigators say she was killed by her ex-boyfriend who was later killed by police.

Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard will be presenting a plaque on a bench to honor Gabe at the Oakley Civic Center Park at 6 p.m.