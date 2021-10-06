Officer shoots armed suspect involved in family dispute, Napa police say

article

Napa Police Department says one of their officers shot an armed suspect Wednesday afternoon.

Police said there was a family dispute at Pear Tree Lane and Soscol Avenue. A responding officer shot a man who they said was armed and fired a gun. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m.

The suspect was involved in a dispute with his father. He was transported to a hospital, but his condition is unknown.

Callers told police the suspect had alcohol in one hand and a rifle in the other.

Police asked the public to avoid the area as they conducted their investigation. Additional details were not immediately available. Police said they would update when they have more information to share.