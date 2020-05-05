Overturned tractor trailer closes I-80 off-ramp in Oakland

article

A tractor trailer overturned Tuesday afternoon while exiting West Grand Ave from westbound I-80 in Oakland, closing the off-ramp and prompting CHP to issue a severe traffic alert.

CHP reported the incident around 1:45 and they asked motorists to expect delays and use other routes.

It is not yet clear if anyone was injured.

There is no estimated time to reopen the off-ramp.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.