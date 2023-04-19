Pacifica police investigating man's possible drowning death at beach

Pacifica police on Wednesday say they are investigating a man's death near Pacifica Esplanade Beach.

Police said officers and medics responded to the 100 block of Esplande Avenue just after 11 a.m. for the report of a possible drowning.

The man was unconscious and not breathing on the beach, according to police. He had been pulled from the surf and by the time medical personnel arrived, community members were already performing CPR.

Life-saving measures were performed, but the man was later pronounced dead.

San Mateo County Coroners' Office will determine the victim's identity and notify next of kin.