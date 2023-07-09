Palo Alto fraud suspects arrested after ramming patrol cars
PALO ALTO, Calif. - Two fraud suspects were arrested in Palo Alto Friday after attempting to escape.
Police said Emmanuel Glinton and Kelsey Kathleen Lucius tried withdrawing funds from a bank account that was not theirs at First Tech Federal Credit Union.
When police arrived at the bank they said the suspects took off in a truck.
They said Glinton, who was driving, rammed a patrol car while trying to get away. Officers followed the suspects into a dead end where Glinton reversed into another patrol car.
One officer suffered a broken hand but police were able to take both suspects into custody.
Authorities found a loaded handgun, narcotics, and several fake ID cards in the suspect's truck.