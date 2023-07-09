Palo Alto fraud suspects arrested after ramming patrol cars

Two fraud suspects were arrested in Palo Alto Friday after attempting to escape.

Police said Emmanuel Glinton and Kelsey Kathleen Lucius tried withdrawing funds from a bank account that was not theirs at First Tech Federal Credit Union.

When police arrived at the bank they said the suspects took off in a truck.

They said Glinton, who was driving, rammed a patrol car while trying to get away. Officers followed the suspects into a dead end where Glinton reversed into another patrol car.

One officer suffered a broken hand but police were able to take both suspects into custody.

Authorities found a loaded handgun, narcotics, and several fake ID cards in the suspect's truck.