Palo Alto shooting victim dies of wounds, police offer $20K reward for information

A man shot early Tuesday morning in Palo Alto died later in the day of his wounds, police said.

The sole victim, described by officers as a man in his 50s, was shot in the abdomen. The shooting was reported to police at about 3 a.m. in the 700 block of San Antonio Road near the Gideon Hausner Jewish Day School.

The man suffered a single gunshot wound, underwent surgery and died later.

Police have offered $20,000 for information leading to a suspect's arrest. The reward is being offered through a Los Angeles-based nonprofit, Mothers Against Murder. Police plan to seek murder charges against the suspect.

