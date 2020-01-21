Expand / Collapse search

Palo Alto shooting victim dies of wounds, police offer $20K reward for information

By Kyle Martin
Published 
Palo Alto
KTVU FOX 2

Palo Alto police investigate shooting

Two men at the scene told KTVU that the shooting victim works in the business complex and was in the hospital. They did not want to say more. Sara Zendehnam reports

PALO ALTO, Calif. - A man shot early Tuesday morning in Palo Alto died later in the day of his wounds, police said.

The sole victim, described by officers as a man in his 50s, was shot in the abdomen. The shooting was reported to police at about 3 a.m. in the 700 block of San Antonio Road near the Gideon Hausner Jewish Day School. 

The man suffered a single gunshot wound, underwent surgery and died later.

Police have offered $20,000 for information leading to a suspect's arrest. The reward is being offered through a Los Angeles-based nonprofit, Mothers Against Murder. Police plan to seek murder charges against the suspect. 

The Palo Alto shooting occurred about 3 a.m., police said in the 700 block of San Antonio Road. Jan. 21, 2020

The Palo Alto shooting occurred about 3 a.m., police said in the 700 block of San Antonio Road. Jan. 21, 2020

The Palo Alto shooting occurred about 3 a.m., police said in the 700 block of San Antonio Road. Jan. 21, 2020