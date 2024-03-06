Parts of Bay Area under flood, hail advisories

Parts of the Bay Area were put under a flood advisory amid "excessive rainfall," according to the National Weather Service.

Santa Clara, San Mateo, and Santa Cruz counties are expected to see heavy rainfall that may flood different areas, including highways, streets, and underpasses.

A hail advisory was briefly in effect in Santa Clara County until 3 p.m. Another hail advisory is in effect for the East Bay, including the cities of San Ramon, Danville, and Alamo was in place until 3:45 p.m.

The hail is expected to be "pea-sized" and coming with winds around 30 miles per hour.

Residents should seek shelter in a "sturdy structure" to stay safe.

The flood advisory is active until 5:30 on Wednesday afternoon.

Parts of Central California are expected to see flooding from heavy rainfall as well.

As for ways to stay safe from the flooding, the NWS tells drivers to "turn around, don't drown."