Pedestrian dies in South San Francisco hit-and-run, police say

A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday after a hit-and-run in South San Francisco, according to police.

The deadly collision occurred on the 1500 block of El Camino Real around 1:06 a.m., shutting down the main thoroughfare.

Police said the person was attempting to walk across the southbound lanes.

Video from the scene show officers surveying the middle of the road with flashlights. There was no vehicle description given by police.

Officials reopened the road around 7 a.m. after several hours of investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Motor Officer John Paulo at 650-877-8900.