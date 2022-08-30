Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 101 in Marin County

The California Highway Patrol reported that a pedestrian walking on a Sausalito highway early Tuesday was struck and killed.

The collision caused a traffic slowdown on southbound U.S. Highway 101 for drivers heading towards the Golden Gate Bridge.

CHP did not give any other details about the fatality.

ALSO: Woman beaten, robbed while leaving Vallejo fast food restaurant

Another crash on the northbound side caused a debris spill, officials said. A crew was working to clean up the highway well into the morning commute causing major delays.