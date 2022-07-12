Person on track, disabled train lead to major delays on BART

article

It was a rough morning for East Bay BART service Tuesday. A person on the track between the Bay Fair and Hayward stations reported shortly after 9:30 a.m. led to major delays on the Berryessa Line in the Berryessa, Richmond and Daly City directions.

Alameda-Contra Costa Transit (AC) buses provided mutual aid to help shuttle BART riders from Bay Fair to Hayward and from Hayward to Fremont stations.

About an hour later, the transit agency said that service was recovering but told riders to expect residual delays. No information was immediately available about the person on the tracks, except that the "Person on trackway has been removed."

Then BART reported more delays from another incident in the East Bay at around 11:25 a.m. because of a disabled train in the Berkeley Hills tunnel.

"We have word there is a disabled train on the Yellow Line due to mechanical issues," the transit agency said in an alert on Twitter. "Trains in both Antioch and SFO directions are single-tracking between Rockridge and Orinda."

BART riders can refer to the transit agency's alerts and advisories page here for updates or check @SFBARTalert on Twitter for new information.