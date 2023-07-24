Person rescued from American River in critical condition

A person is in critical condition after being rescued over the weekend from the American River.

Sacramento Metro Fire officials tweeted Sunday afternoon that boat crews and county park rangers pulled the person out of the water in Rancho Cordova.

The victim, who was not wearing a life jacket, was taken by ambulance in critical condition, officials said.

California rivers fed by this winter's massive Sierra snowpack are still running strong and have turned deadly.

Earlier this month, the body of a Bay Area hiker was found in the Upper Chilnualna Falls in Yosemite. The cause of death was believed to be an accidental drowning.