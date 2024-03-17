Petaluma police investigate slashing of 17-year-old on basketball court

Petaluma police are investigating an attack that injured a 17-year-old boy on a basketball court near the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded at 1:25 p.m. Friday to a call from the boy who said he was attacked about 45 minutes earlier on the court in the 100 block of Fairgrounds Drive, according to police.

The victim said a male suspect jumped a chain-link fence and slashed him with a broken piece of glass that was partially wrapped in duct tape that acted as a handle. The victim said the attack was unprovoked and he didn't know who the suspect was, police said.

The suspect -- described as an older white man who had long gray or black hair and wore an orange San Francisco Giants hat, a green flannel shirt and blue jeans -- remains at large. The victim suffered a minor injury but did not require medical attention, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Petaluma police at (707) 778-4372.