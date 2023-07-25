The Petrified Forest in Calistoga will reportedly soon go up for sale by the family that owns and operates the 500-acre property, including the remains of ancient sequoias.

The same family that has owned the attraction for 100 years will list the property for $12 million this week, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The forest has been a tourist destination since 1870, the Chronicle said.

The redwoods were buried 3.4 million years ago by ash from a volcano that is now Mount. St. Helena, according to the Petrified Forest website.