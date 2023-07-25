Expand / Collapse search

Petrified Forest in Calistoga going up for sale: report

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Tourism
Petrified forest in Bay Area going up for sale

A 500-acre property that includes a petrified forest, which has attracted tourists since the 1870s, is being put up for sale by the family that runs the attraction near Calistoga. The land features ancient sequoias which had been buried in volcanic ash.

The Petrified Forest in Calistoga will reportedly soon go up for sale by the family that owns and operates the 500-acre property, including the remains of ancient sequoias.

The same family that has owned the attraction for 100 years will list the property for $12 million this week, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The forest has been a tourist destination since 1870, the Chronicle said. 

The redwoods were buried 3.4 million years ago by ash from a volcano that is now Mount. St. Helena, according to the Petrified Forest website.

The Petrified Forest in Calistoga is reportedly being put up for sale by the family that has  owned it for 100 years. 

