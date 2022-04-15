Petulama shooting and fight under investigation

Police in Petaluma are investigating a shooting and fight that occurred Thursday night, leaving one person with a gunshot wound and another with a head injury.

There was a report of a fight with gunshots fired on the 200 block of North Water Street at 8:16 p.m., according to the he Petaluma Police Department.

Officers located blood that indicated at least one person had been injured during the incident.

Witnesses told police a group of four or more people were involved in a fight, and at least one gunshot was heard.

At 8:43 p.m., two victims arrived at an area hospital. One of the victims was suffering from a gunshot wound, and the other was suffering from a head injury.

Police said the injuries were not life-threatening.

As of Friday morning, no suspects in the incident had been identified, and police were still investigating the motive for the fight.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Petaluma Police Department at (707) 778-4532.