PHOTOS: Viewers decorate their homes, trees with lights and more

From Santa to the Nutcracker, we asked for pictures showing your holiday spirit and nearly 100 of you sent your photos to us.

Thanks for letting us peek inside your homes this Christmas.

Art LeCoure lit up his Castro Valley yard with Christmas decorations.

Emery Calo Vest poses with her friend, an inflatable Christmas tree, at the Bolinas Winter Fair.

Amanda Aaron's Christmas display in full bloom.

Shelby Fernando's reindeer are raring to go.

Santa is about to climb to the top of Troy Janet Brown's tree.

Deacon Dave put up 610,000 lights on his Livermore home. Courtesy: Shelley Johnson-Tanner

Adriana Elena Vera sent us this lovely photo of her children and pooches in Fremont.

Courtney Castillo Johnson of Martinez has a window full of nutcrackers.

Beba Beba sent this Christmas tree in her apartment.

Festive outside Christmas decorations. Courtesy: Dominique Copeland

Merry Christmas from Richard Perkins in Pleasant Hill.

Cozy, warm fireplace room at Matthew Martinez's house.

Here's what Christmas looks like at Kay Sexton's home.

Santa showed up at Kimberly Gonzales' home.

Mary Oravec of Saratoga has a cool light display at her home.

A warm Christmas fireplace. Courtesy: Jeanne Szabela Buttimer

Jamie Sarcos sent us this cute baby pic from Lincoln, Calif.

Decorating the Christmas tree at the Harty house in Fairfield.

Amber Harty of Fairfield shared this adorable picture of her daughter in a Santa hat.

Kristi Pacheco's home in Pacheco, Calif. is covered in lights.

Carol Chung added flair to her space with lit-up deer, presents and snowflakes.

Troy Janet Brown lit up this Petaluma home with these beautiful lights.

Elizabeth Palacin decked out her Christmas tree in Daly City.

Alicia Cordero Gamble shared a picture of her daughter, a first grade teacher.

Laura Johnston says Christmas means going to Joe's Westlake in Daly City and posing with Santa.

Dana McNair of Hayward shares a photo of her stunning Christmas tree.

Scott Tennant shares his Christmas scene in Montague, Calif.

Dana McNair shares her Christmas corner.

A wooden snowman greets visitors. Courtesy: Professor Bob at Northland Pioneer College in Northeast Arizona

Advertisement