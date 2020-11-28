Piedmont Boy Scout Christmas tree lot shifts to online ordering amid pandemic

article

Like many operations during the pandemic, the Piedmont Scout Tree Lot has gone online this year, allowing customers to pre-order trees for pickup or delivery.

Customers can order from an online selection of Noble and Douglas fir and Silvertip trees, along with wreaths and garlands, and then schedule delivery or a pick-up time -- all contact-free, organizers said.

The lot typically sells more than 1,500 trees, and the holiday tree lot is the largest fundraiser of the year, supporting Cub Scouts, Scouts, Explorers, and Venturers.

The Scout tree lot opened in 1969 and has operated continuously since then.

The lot is located at 890 Moraga Ave. in Piedmont, adjacent to Coaches Playing Field.

Sales began in November and are ongoing. Information on ordering is available at www.scouttreelot.org.