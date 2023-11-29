Piedmont mom missing in Houston found safe

article

A missing mother from Piedmont, Calif., who vanished in Houston just before Thanksgiving has been found and is safe, her family said Wednesday.

In a statement, Danielle Friedland’s family said they – with the help of Houston police – were able to make contact with her around 2:30 a.m.

Her husband, Jordan Friedland, did not discuss how and where she was found.

The statement only thanked those who helped look for her, including specific police officers and various homeless, shelter, church and Jewish communities.

"We wanted to express our deepest gratitude to the Houston community for everything you did to help us find Dani," the statement read. "We were welcomed in with open arms, and without exception received help, love, and incredible support."

The 36-year-old woman had been missing since last Wednesday after she was discharged from a mental health clinic.

She was set to depart from George Bush Intercontinental Airport to San Francisco that day to be home in time for Thanksgiving. However, she never made it on her flight, and it appeared she no longer had her phone.

Friedland’s husband and a family friend flew to Houston after not hearing from the missing mother and had been scouring the city ever since.

For now, they are asking for privacy.

But they encouraged anyone who wishes to donate to their local homeless shelters and food services.

Fox26 in Houston contributed to this report. This story was written in Oakland, Calif.