Piedmont's Scouts Tree lot now open for holiday season

If you're looking to support a good cause with your Christmas tree purchase this year, the Scouts Tree lot in Piedmont might be the business for you.

The lot opened up for holiday sales this weekend after more than 50 years of service. Tree purchases support around a thousand Boy and Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, and venture explorers.

Returning customers say it feels good to support youth organizations while they get into the holiday spirit.

"It's fun…learning about the different trees, it's fun like feeling them, like you know, just being out, being around other people who are excited about Christmas, excited about decorating. I love the whole experience, it's very holiday, it feels very nice," said shopper Gezel Frederick.

To purchase a tree, you can find the lot on Red Rock Road off Moraga Avenue in Piedmont or order ahead online for delivery or pick up.