Plane crashes in Palo Alto after striking power lines

A small airplane crashed in Palo Alto on Monday afternoon, the FAA confirmed to KTVU.

The twin-engine Beechcraft Baron crashed after striking power lines northeast of Palo Alto Airport around 1:50 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said.

It's unknown how many people were on board the craft.

The plane had clearly suffered damage. A part of one wing had broken off from the craft, which landed in a grassy area on its belly.

FAA officials will identify the craft by its tail number at the scene of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board will also investigate what caused the crash.

This is a developing story.