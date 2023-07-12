Players want more than one public soccer field in Richmond

Young soccer players and their families are calling on the city of Richmond to create more areas where they can play.

The Richmond Soccer Coordination Center says there is only one public soccer field.

Kids and adults gathered at Civic Center Plaza in Richmond on Tuesday to urge the city council to find and build new fields.



"Most of the Richmond community here is first generation, soccer is a part of our culture," said Samantha Torres, executive director of the center. "And it doesn't require thousands of dollars to access. We are fighting to make soccer accessible affordable and fun for our kids here in Richmond."



The groups hope to create a partnership with the West Contra Costa School District to use its field while new soccer fields are built.

To learn more, click here.